SCI-TECH

Don’t miss Jupiter’s closest date with Earth in 59 years

NewsWire
0
8

Jupiter was set to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday and stargazers were waiting for an excellent view when the giant gas planet reaches “opposition”. The next time Jupiter will come this close will be in 2129.

From the viewpoint of Earth’s surface, opposition happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, placing the object and the Sun on opposite sides of Earth.

“Stargazers: Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years! Weather-permitting, expect excellent views on September 26. A good pair of binoculars should be enough to catch some details; you’ll need a large telescope to see the Great Red Spot,” NASA tweeted.

Jupiter’s opposition occurs every 13 months, making the planet appear larger and brighter than any other time of the year.

“Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth rarely coincides with opposition, which means this year’s views will be extraordinary,” NASA had said in a statement.

At its closest approach, Jupiter will be approximately 365 million miles in distance from Earth.

The planet is approximately 600 million miles away from Earth at its farthest point.

“With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“It’s important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use,” he noted.

Kobelski recommends a larger telescope to see Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and bands in more detail — a four inch-or-larger telescope and some filters in the green to blue range would enhance the visibility of these features.

According to Kobelski, an ideal viewing location will be at a high elevation in a dark and dry area.

Jupiter has 53 named moons, but scientists believe that 79 have been detected in total.

The four largest moons — Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto — are called the Galilean satellites.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which has been orbiting Jupiter for six years, is dedicated to exploring the planet’s surface and its moons.

Scientists believe studying Jupiter can lead to breakthrough discoveries about the formation of the solar system.

20220926-182801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPCC report: Time for strict action, possible to cut down emissions...

    Apex Legends Mobile now available for pre-registration on Google Play

    Users gear up to sue Samsung for alleged app throttling in...

    Nuclear capacity expected to reach 22,480 MW by 2031: Govt