Don’t pay any damages to UP government: IUML

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Indian Union Muslim League has urged Muslims of Uttar Pradesh not to pay any compensation to the governmnet for the damage to the property during anti-CAA protests until it has been decided by courts.

IUML leader Baseer Ahmed Khan said the government cannot declare anybody a rioter until it is proved in a court. “There should be a judicial inquiry into the violence as the state police has killed two dozen people,” he said.

The IUML leader said the Prime Minister should assure the people that there will be no National Register of Citizens (NRC) in future and that CAA should be amended and diluted.

The IUML came down heavily on the UP government and said in a statement that “the Chief Minister imposed Section 144 in the entire state and instigated the police by his threatening statements in which he talked of revenge.”

The party also condemned the Meerut SP city who was heard shouting at the minority community in an objectionable language in an unverified video which has gone viral. The party said peaceful agitation will continue till the government rolled back the CAA.

More than 15 people died in Uttar Pradesh during the anti-CAA protests over the last fortnight. The police initially denied firing at the protesters, but later accepted it after some videos went viral. The UP government has announced that it will seize properties of those found involved in the violence.

–IANS

miz/prs