Newly appointed Rajasthan BJP president Chandra Prakash Joshi took charge on Monday in Jaipur at the party headquarters where he asked the BJP workers not to raise slogans for him or waste time in welcoming him. Rather, he advised them to put up hoardings of central schemes but not of leaders.

Addressing the workers, he said “I tell all of you, never raise slogans for me. I am a common worker like you. The party wanted to assign this responsibility to a worker. That’s why I have been made the president. The president has a role, but we will all work together.”

Joshi said people wanted me to sit on their shoulders to take me to the state office. However, I refused and told them that “I have experienced pushing and pulling in the crowds like a common worker. In the same way, let me experience the same pushing and pulling. That’s where the real fun is,” he added.

Joshi added “We do not have to waste time in welcoming. Now we have to publicise the schemes of the Centre all over Rajasthan. Be it the railway budget or the construction of the Ram temple. We have to put up hoardings of all of them and not of any leader.”

Speaking on Kanhaiyalal’s murder in Udaipur, Joshi said, “Kanhaiya’s neck has not been cut in Udaipur, but the Congress government’s neck has been cut. Those who helped Kanhaiya nab the culprits are getting threats today. It will not be good if they face any problem,” he warned.

During his swearing-in ceremony, former state chief Satish Poonia expressed gratitude to the people by bowing from the stage.

Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi left for Jaipur by road on Monday morning at 7 a.m. along with his supporters from Delhi. He was warmly welcomed by BJP workers at different places.

On Monday, all roads leading to the party office were jammed. There was chaos at the party office and guards were seen trying to control the exit and entries. Many party workers who had come from far flung areas to welcome the new president were seen going out due to lack of coordination and space.

