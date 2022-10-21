Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hit back at his former JD(U) colleague and ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently said that the Bihar CM’s ties with the BJP are not just over yet.

“Nitish Kumar has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji,” Kishor, who is on a state-wide padyatra, said on Wednesday.

When his reaction to Kishor’s comment was sought on Friday, Nitish Kumar said: “Don’t take his (Kishore’s) name in front of me in the future. I gave him respect when he was with me. Now he is making statements against me. He speaks for his own publicity and can say whatever he wants. I don’t want to comment on his statements.”

On Thursday, Rural Development Minister Sharawan Kumar had lashed out at Kishor, saying: “Who is PK, is he a forecaster? He should think about himself before commenting on others.

“I believe he is a confused person who does not know what to do with his life. He only works for those who hire him. It is well known that he is working for the BJP. Hence, he is trying to create confusion among the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan. He should think about himself first.”

Sharawan Kumar added: “Our CM Nitish Kumar announced from the open platform that he will not go with the BJP again. His decision was well appreciated by all sections of society, especially the opposition leaders in the country. Still, people like Kishor are trying every possible method to create differences among the alliance partners.”

