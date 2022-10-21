INDIA

‘Don’t take his name in front of me’, Nitish hits back at Prashant Kishor

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hit back at his former JD(U) colleague and ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who recently said that the Bihar CM’s ties with the BJP are not just over yet.

“Nitish Kumar has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji,” Kishor, who is on a state-wide padyatra, said on Wednesday.

When his reaction to Kishor’s comment was sought on Friday, Nitish Kumar said: “Don’t take his (Kishore’s) name in front of me in the future. I gave him respect when he was with me. Now he is making statements against me. He speaks for his own publicity and can say whatever he wants. I don’t want to comment on his statements.”

On Thursday, Rural Development Minister Sharawan Kumar had lashed out at Kishor, saying: “Who is PK, is he a forecaster? He should think about himself before commenting on others.

“I believe he is a confused person who does not know what to do with his life. He only works for those who hire him. It is well known that he is working for the BJP. Hence, he is trying to create confusion among the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan. He should think about himself first.”

Sharawan Kumar added: “Our CM Nitish Kumar announced from the open platform that he will not go with the BJP again. His decision was well appreciated by all sections of society, especially the opposition leaders in the country. Still, people like Kishor are trying every possible method to create differences among the alliance partners.”

20221021-225603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Srinagar court summons Farooq Abdullah in cricket scam case

    MacKay is new Canadian High Commissioner to India

    Delhi HC to hear Batla House case convicts’ appeals on Sep...

    Newsletter by all-women team on farmers’ agitation launched