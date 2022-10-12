Popular actor and music director Vijay Antony has urged families not to take their disputes to a third person and instead look to resolve it themselves.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote in Tamil, “If you have a problem in your family, as far as possible, look to keep the fight amongst yourselves. If not, leave and depart.

“Or else, fall at their feet and somehow convince them and live together. Don’t ever call a third person at any cost to resolve the issue. They will complicate things and finish the story.”

This is not the first time that Vijay Antony has made such a suggestion.

On Gandhi Jayanti this year, the actor had urged his followers not to give up hard work.

He had then said, “Don’t stop working. Difficulties don’t last for the ones who work.”

On the work front, Vijay Antony has a series of films waiting to hit screens. He has the investigative thriller ‘Kolai’, being directed by Balaji Kumar, and director Suseenthiran’s ‘Valli Mayil’, a period film. He also has director C S Amudhan’s action thriller ‘Ratham’ coming up.

