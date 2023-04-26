INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Don’t tell court you’re not the actual IO…’ says Delhi Police circular!

NewsWire
0
0

A new circular issued by the Delhi Police Headquarters mentions that the Sub Inspector (SI) level police officers have been asked to appear before the court in the absence of an Investigation Officer (IO), and not to tell the court that they were not the “actual IO”.

“There may be instances where the concerned IO has retired, expired or is otherwise unavailable. In all such cases, the SI who would be assigned the case file, shall attend the court on the due date of hearing. It shall be obligatory upon the SHOs and Inspectors (Investigation) to ensure that the assignee IO gets adequately briefed about the matter so that he can in turn brief the Ld. ASC/APP before the Court proceedings and can also answer any question that the Court may like to pose to him during the hearing,” the Delhi Police HQ order, accessed by IANS, reads.

It further reads that if it is reported by the court that the assignee SI informs the Court that ‘he was not the IO or was unaware of the matter’, the DCP shall issue a show cause notice for Censure to SI, and two senior Inspectors.

According to a source in the know of things, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has asked all the SHOs to ensure that they make available a new SI to represent the cases before the court as an IO in the absence of the actual IO.

The notice also has a warning that action may be taken against the IO (appearing before the court on behalf of the actual IO), if he reveals that he is not the actual IO and is unaware of the matter.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230426-193006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russian forces adopted four axes to seize Ukraine: US think-tank

    ED arrests Gautam Thapar in money laundering case

    One killed, two injured in Delhi road accident

    Mamata accuses Modi govt of showing vindictive attitude