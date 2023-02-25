The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday targeted the BJP during a mega rally of the Mahagathbandhan in Purnia.

“We are Biharis and don’t think of us as fools (Ham Log Bihari Hai, Hamko Burbak Mat Samjhiye),” Tejashwi said while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the promises he had made before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

It was a show of strength for the Mahagathbandhan on Saturday as each and every MLA, MP and minister were present at the rally.

“During a rally at this same venue in 2014, Narendra Modi had promised to give special status to Bihar. But it turned into a ‘jumla’. Don’t assume that we Biharis are fools. We understand everything. The Centre had said that the income of the farmers would double by 2022, but what happened to that promise? What happened to the promise of concrete houses for every countryman? Please tell us one promise made by the Centre which has been fulfilled,” Tejashwi said.

“What was there for Bihar in the Union Budget this year? Zero. It is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is developing Bihar in his own capacity,” the RJD leader said.

“BJP does not have any leader, all of them are dealers. They are only trying to divide the society on religious lines. I’m the son of Lalu Prasad, who never compromised with the communal forces in his entire life. I will not bend before these forces,” Tejashwi said.

