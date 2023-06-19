SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

‘Don’t think there was that much in it’: Mark Taylor on Robinson’s aggressive send-off to Khawaja

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australian Test captain Mark Taylor feels there was not any issue in England pacer Ollie Robinson’s aggressive send-off to Australia batter and centurion Usman Khawaja on Day 3 of the ongoing first Ashes Test.

During Australia’s first innings on Sunday, Robinson successfully dismissed Khawaja for 141 and gave a raucous send-off to the batter while celebrating, which might have involved some abusive words.

The English paceman received significant criticism for a lack of class, but Taylor did not join the critics when asked for his thoughts on the controversial incident.

“I don’t think there was that much in it, to be totally honest.? He’s obviously excited to get a wicket. He got a very crucial wicket,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

“It was interesting that when Ussie (Usman Khawaja) went we lost 4-14 and they bowled us out pretty quickly. So, they knew the role and the importance of getting Ussie out in a situation where he was the anchor, the spine of our innings. It was a big wicket. I didn’t see too much more in it than that, to be honest.

“You’re playing ?in an Ashes contest where two sides are going hard at it. Obviously, I’ll leave that to the umpires and the match referee to sort out. You want a good, tough contest, but obviously, there’s parameters … I’ll leave the umpire and the match referees to sort that out,” he added.

England were 28/2 at Stumps on Day 3, leading by 35, after they bowled Australia out for 386 in their first innings.

20230619-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SA, 1st ODI: Playing in the IPL helps with...

    Race to WTC final: India have an uphill task but a...

    Mitchell Marsh has earned the right to be in Ashes side:...

    Does MSD’s reputation as finisher demoralise the bowlers? Hogg convinced it...