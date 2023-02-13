Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday admonished Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and BJP MP Saumitra Khan after they entered into a war of words, asking them not to convert the House into a “municipal corporation”.

The drama started when Khan sought to know during Question Hour as to how many unorganised sector workers from West Bengal had registered with the e-Shram portal of the Labour Ministry, as he said that many such workers have been agitating and complaining about lack of payment of dearness allowance.

While Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav replied to the BJP MP’s question, Banerjee objected by saying that the matter raised by Khan was subjudice in the Supreme Court and was not part of the original question.

When Birla asked Banerjee to sit down, Khan started shouting from his seat and soon both the MPs engaged in a war of words, with the Trinamool MP losing his cool and asking Khan to “shut up”.

At this point, there was commotion in the House as lawmakers from both sides started a ruckus, forcing Birla to say “don’t turn the House into a municipal corporation”.

