‘Don’t underestimate’: Hardik Pandya’s warning goes viral in IPL 2022 promo

Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya has issued a warning for the opponent teams ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The 15th season of the cash league will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The upcoming season of IPL will feature Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the two new teams.

And Hardik Pandya, who will lead the Titans, has urged everyone to not take the Gujarat-based franchise for granted in the cash-rich league.

Hardik Pandya was seen in a new avatar in the promo video of IPL 2022 which went viral on the KOO app on Saturday.

In the video, Hardik Pandya was shown as a bomb expert, who is seen giving guru mantra to his bomb diffusing squad, “Never underestimate a new person” as the bomb squad gets confused and cuts the two new live wires resulting in the explosion.

To which Hardik Pandya says “Naya jab bhi katega, 100 taka fategaa”.

The ‘new’ in this video refers to the two new franchises (Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants), which will feature in IPL 2022 for the first time.

Meanwhile, all the teams are gearing up for the IPL 2022 which will see a total number of 70 league matches and four Playoff games in 65 days.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final to be played on May 29 will be announced later.

