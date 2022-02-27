Don’t venture towards railway stations until curfew is lifted: Embassy tells Indians

Indian citizens in areas of war-torn Ukraine where a curfew has been imposed were asked not to venture towards railway stations until and unless the curfew is lifted, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in its latest advisory.

“Based on the latest input, intense fighting is underway in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv. It is reiterated, Indian nationals in these cities, and other cities wherever curfew has been applied, are NOT advised to venture towards railway stations until curfew has been lifted and considerable civilian movement is renewed,” the advisory read.

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in the early hours of Thursday after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations and posing a serious danger to the Indian citizens residing there.

Since then, India began evacuating its citizens from the war-torn region.The Indian Embassy, in a separate advisory earlier, had asked its nationals to move out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards the western regions.

It said that Indian nationals are being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and Hungary. “We are continuously exploring and working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens,” the advisory read.

It said that Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge, on a first come first serve basis at the railway station and for which tickets are not required. The Embassy added it is closely monitoring the developing situation especially in eastern regions of Ukraine.

