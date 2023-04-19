INDIA

‘Don’t want rejected leaders’: Suvendu Adhikari on Mukul Roy’s desire to rejoin BJP

Reacting to Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy’s wish to return to the BJP, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the party is not interested in inducting rejected leaders.

Talking to IANS, Adhikari said: “We are working on strengthening the party on booth level. Party is working to bring the non-BJP voters to its fold. We don’t need to induct any leaders, especially those who have been rejected.”

He said those, who left the BJP after May 2021 when the party workers were being “tortured” in the state, cannot be a BJP man.

While talking to a Bengali channel on Tuesday, Roy had said: “I am a BJP legislator. I want to be with the BJP. I want to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and speak to BJP National President J.P. Nadda.”

Earlier, Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy had claimed that his father was missing since late Monday evening.

Roy left the Trinamool Congress in 2017 and joined the BJP. He won as a saffron party candidate in the 2021 state Assembly elections, but later, he rejoined the TMC.

