INDIA

Don’t want to replace Twitter but create less angry place for users: Instagram head

NewsWire
0
0

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter but create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Elon Musk-run platform “that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter”.

He said that the platform is not going to just focus on breaking news and world events.

“Politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threads — they have on Instagram as well to some extent — but we’re not going to do anything to encourage those verticals,” he posted on Threads.

In a reply to a question from The Verge’s Alex Heath, Mosseri said that politics and hard news are important and he does not want to imply otherwise.

“But my take is, from a platform’s perspective, any incremental engagement or revenue they might drive is not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let’s be honest), or integrity risks that come along with them,” said Mosseri.

There are more than enough amazing communities — sports, music, fashion, beauty, entertainment, etc — to make a vibrant platform without needing to get into politics or hard news, he added.

Mosseri has said there are a lot of good offerings out there for public conversations.

“But just given everything that was going on, we thought there was an opportunity to build something that was open and something that was good for the community that was already using Instagram,” he added.

2023070835826

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sonam Kapoor to grace Wimbledon finals in London

    IPL 2022: Lucknow win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

    Delhi HC nixes PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 rupee notes

    BJP announces candidates for 3 LS, 16 Assembly bypolls