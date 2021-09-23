The government has allowed door-to-door Covid vaccination for differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility, officials said on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing on the Covid situation, NITI Aayog’s Dr V.K. Paul said that guidelines have been issued in this regard.

“We are starting vaccinations at home for those who are not able to visit the vaccination centres. Advisory has been issued. SOPs will be follow,” he said.

Noting the process will be effective, safe, nurturing, supportive and will follow the standard operating procedure, he said that persons with restricted mobility, disability and special needs that hamper their accessibility to the vaccine centres will get the vaccines at their home, and for this, teams will be formed at the local levels with the support of state government.

It is advised that a list of such potential beneficiaries and their caregivers may be prepared in the catchment area of every planning unit and collated at the district level, he added.

–IANS

avr/vd