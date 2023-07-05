INDIA

Doordarshan to telecast Team India tour of West Indies in six languages

Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series comprising 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.

DD will give viewers the choice to watch the games in their own language – with T20Is and ODI series being telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Kannada on DD Sports along with the network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana. Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports. The primary telecast on DD Sports will be a combination of Hindi and English.

This will be the first time team India will be in action after the loss at the WTC final, and the team will look to start off the new WTC cycle on a winning note.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will be amongst the names to watch out for while young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad too will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform.

