Doordarshan’s news content will now be available in Australia

By NewsWire
India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Australia’s public service broadcaster, on Monday, to boost cooperation in the field of broadcasting.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that this will expand the reach of DD News, DD India and multiple language services of DD News amongst the Indian diaspora in Australia.

“Through this MoU, the two broadcasters will explore opportunities in co-production and joint broadcasting of programmes spanning across multiple genres. They will also exchange programmes (Radio and Television content) in the fields of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news, travel, music and arts,” the ministry said.

Both public broadcasters will also exchange professionals and organise their training to share knowledge on technical know-how and programme production, etc.

They will provide facilities and general assistance, including supply of information and other organisational and technical assistance, to each other.

“It would allow for exchange of programmes, expertise in this sector and would facilitate daily slots on TV channels in Australia for DD India, DD News and DD Sahyadri,” India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said while briefing the press on the MoU.

20220321-210004

