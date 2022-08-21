Online delivery platform DoorDash has decided to call off its partnership with Walmart, which had the service delivering groceries and other goods from the retail chain to customers for over four years, media reports said.

A source close to the situation said that DoorDash notified Walmart about its decision earlier this month, citing that the partnership “was no longer mutually beneficial” and that it wants to “focus on its long-term customer relationships,” citing Insider, The Verge reported.

DoorDash reportedly gave Walmart a 30-day notice, which means the partnership will officially end in September.

The two companies first teamed up in 2018 when Walmart started testing having groceries ordered through its site delivered by DoorDash. It went live in Atlanta, Georgia, to start, but has since expanded to several other states.

“We have agreed to part ways with DoorDash,” Walmart spokesperson Leigh Stidham was quoted as saying in an emailed statement.

“We would like to thank DoorDash for their partnership and support of our customers the past several years,” it added.

It’s unclear whether DoorDash will offer deliveries from Walmart via its app, though.

DoorDash currently does not let you order from Walmart, presumably to avoid any conflicts with the service it offers through Walmart’s website. Its rival Instacart, on the other hand, offers same-day deliveries from Walmart in some areas.

20220821-112605