SCI-TECHWORLD

DoorDash to stop delivering Walmart’s groceries from next month

NewsWire
0
0

Online delivery platform DoorDash has decided to call off its partnership with Walmart, which had the service delivering groceries and other goods from the retail chain to customers for over four years, media reports said.

A source close to the situation said that DoorDash notified Walmart about its decision earlier this month, citing that the partnership “was no longer mutually beneficial” and that it wants to “focus on its long-term customer relationships,” citing Insider, The Verge reported.

DoorDash reportedly gave Walmart a 30-day notice, which means the partnership will officially end in September.

The two companies first teamed up in 2018 when Walmart started testing having groceries ordered through its site delivered by DoorDash. It went live in Atlanta, Georgia, to start, but has since expanded to several other states.

“We have agreed to part ways with DoorDash,” Walmart spokesperson Leigh Stidham was quoted as saying in an emailed statement.

“We would like to thank DoorDash for their partnership and support of our customers the past several years,” it added.

It’s unclear whether DoorDash will offer deliveries from Walmart via its app, though.

DoorDash currently does not let you order from Walmart, presumably to avoid any conflicts with the service it offers through Walmart’s website. Its rival Instacart, on the other hand, offers same-day deliveries from Walmart in some areas.

20220821-112605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chemistry Nobel awarded for developing new category of ‘green’ catalysts

    Communication Minister Vaishnaw tests 5G successfully at IIT Madras

    Samsung Galaxy S22 live image revealed ahead of launch

    CCMB scientist elected as member of prestigious European biology body