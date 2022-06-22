With Assembly elections coming up soon in Gujarat along with other states of the country, now is the time for MLAs to present their report cards to the people. In this regard, IANS spoke to Jagdish Patel, a BJP MLA from Amraiwadi constituency in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

During Gujarat bypolls in 2019, Patel won from the Amraiwadi seat.

He said that Amraiwadi is a mini-India area with a population of workers living on daily wages.

“In the last three years or so, we have carried out various activities for the benefit of people over issues like water, sewage, roads, library, social improvement and government welfare schemes.”

“I am present at the Jan Sampark office for 10 to 12 hours a day,” Jagdish Patel told IANS.

“If I am busy with any programme, our corporators and BJP workers are present in the office so that no person goes back disappointed. In November 2019, I became the MLA of this area and in February-March 2020 there was a lockdown due to Covid-19. Migrant workers from different states of the country live in our area, so we carried out continuous work for them during the pandemic. We made arrangements to send them back to their native state, we also arranged for Covid tests, medications, treatment, sanitisation in various areas, as well as food for the needy people.”

Regarding the development work done during his tenure, Jagdish Patel said, “We have done various development works such as two new bridges, a library, beautification project of Kharikat canal, which will be completed soon.”

“Apart from this, in these three years, we have solved the problem of water and sewage in various societies, built water tanks and repaired roads. Recently the daughter of a needy family suffered from a lung disease, we helped them through PM Cares Fund, thus many needy people have also been given help individually.”

“A smart school has been set up in our area for middle class and underprivileged children, as well as an air-conditioned library for students who cannot study at home for higher studies,” said young voter Brijraj Vaghela, who lives in the Amraiwadi area.

Dinesh Prajapati, a resident of Amraiwadi area, said, “There was no sewage in our society and no water connection in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. They ( state government) are also building bridges here to solve the traffic problem.”

