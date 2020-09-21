Doors Open Brampton goes digital

From Saturday, September 26 to Saturday, October 31, residents and visitors can experience Brampton’s history, heritage and unique cultural spaces from the comfort of their own homes, online as part of Digital Doors Open.

The City has created an online hub for this year’s extended Doors Open, with tours, videos and photos of more than 20 historic and heritage locations and places of interest in our community as part of the province-wide, now month-long event. New this year is public art in the community, and haunted and heritage tours. All of which can be seen online without leaving your home.

Every neighbourhood in Brampton has a story to tell, a media release said. You can see the city’s public art monuments, learn about fire and transit facilities, and tour the community’s oldest buildings, including the Alderlea Estate, Grace United Church and Historic Bovaird House. The digital event promises an exciting experience with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to areas that are not open to the public every day.

“This year, Doors Open will take place online all month, giving everyone an expanded opportunity to discover the story behind many unique doors in Brampton. Brampton has a rich history and culture, and I encourage you to explore our most unique and fascinating sites like never before from the comfort of your own home,” Mayor Patrick Brown said in the statement.

David Barrick, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Brampton said it is “an event you don’t want to miss!”

For the full experience, visit brampton.ca/doorsopen.