Actress Neha Joshi, who essays the role of Yashoda in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, said that the sarees worn by her character in the show shape her overall appeal and that the character has different facets.

Talking about the same, Neha told IANS: “I’m captivated by my character Yashodha, who embodies strength and simplicity. Yet, it is her appearance on the show that truly captivates me. The sarees she adorns play a vital role in shaping her overall appeal. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Yashodha not only fulfils her roles as a devoted mother and exemplary daughter-in-law and as a compassionate social worker. The creative team has impeccably crafted her saree collection to perfectly complement these diverse roles.”

The actress herself has a “splendid collection” of sarees and she feels that her on-screen character reflects on her life as well.

She further mentioned: “You’ll often find Yashoda, my character, gracefully donning plain cotton sarees with broad borders in soothing pastel hues. These classic cotton sarees, adorned with elegant prints on blouses, harmonise flawlessly with her persona. The way Yashoda drapes her saree and carries herself is a testament to her character’s essence. In my own life, I find a reflection of Yashoda’s style. I possess a splendid collection of cotton sarees that I adore wearing for gatherings, parties, formal occasions, and traditional ceremonies. A saree is a powerful statement of style, effortlessly combining modesty and boldness. For me, it remains the epitome of elegance and self-expression.”

‘Doosri Maa’ airs on &TV at 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

