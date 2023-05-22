ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Doosri Maa’ actress Neha Joshi dons sarees that ‘shape her overall appeal’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Neha Joshi, who essays the role of Yashoda in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, said that the sarees worn by her character in the show shape her overall appeal and that the character has different facets.

Talking about the same, Neha told IANS: “I’m captivated by my character Yashodha, who embodies strength and simplicity. Yet, it is her appearance on the show that truly captivates me. The sarees she adorns play a vital role in shaping her overall appeal. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Yashodha not only fulfils her roles as a devoted mother and exemplary daughter-in-law and as a compassionate social worker. The creative team has impeccably crafted her saree collection to perfectly complement these diverse roles.”

The actress herself has a “splendid collection” of sarees and she feels that her on-screen character reflects on her life as well.

She further mentioned: “You’ll often find Yashoda, my character, gracefully donning plain cotton sarees with broad borders in soothing pastel hues. These classic cotton sarees, adorned with elegant prints on blouses, harmonise flawlessly with her persona. The way Yashoda drapes her saree and carries herself is a testament to her character’s essence. In my own life, I find a reflection of Yashoda’s style. I possess a splendid collection of cotton sarees that I adore wearing for gatherings, parties, formal occasions, and traditional ceremonies. A saree is a powerful statement of style, effortlessly combining modesty and boldness. For me, it remains the epitome of elegance and self-expression.”

‘Doosri Maa’ airs on &TV at 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

20230522-160603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rani’s new film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ announced on birthday

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ to have its own unique version in Metaverse

    Jacqueline Fernandez soaks in the glow

    KJo congratulates choreographer Tushar Kalia on his engagement with Triveni Barman