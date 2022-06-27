Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that dope test will be made mandatory to students for university admission.

The minister on Sunday told a press conference on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking that a law is being formulated for the dope test to be conducted on students for university admission, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Medical tests including the dope test will be done at the time of their admission,” the minister was quoted as saying by the Bangladeshi news agency UNB.

In answering a question, the minister said, “We have already started dope test of police members when the prime minister announced zero tolerance against drug abuse.”

A proposal has also been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on introducing dope test before appointment of government officials and employees, according to him.

20220627-061403