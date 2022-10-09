Bayern Munich wasted a two-goal lead after Anthony Modeste’s last-gasp equaliser snatched a two-all draw on home soil in the ninth round of Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides staged a rough first half with many fouls which disrupted the flow of the game hence goalscoring opportunities were at a premium.

The spectators had to wait until the half-hour mark to witness the first chances of the game as Raphael Guerreiro’s dangerous shot forced Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into action.

Bayern however opened the scoring out of the blue moments later, as Jamal Musiala had all time and space to tee up for Leon Goretzka, who beat custodian Alexander Meyer with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner, reports Xinhua. Dortmund had the chance to make it 1-1 in the 36th minute but Donyell Malen couldn’t beat Neuer in a one-on-one.

The German record champions increased the pressure after the restart and doubled their advantage with 53 minutes gone when Musiala assisted Leroy Sane, who overcame Meyer with a powerful low shot.

The Bavarians had even the chance to triple the lead but neither Musiala nor Sane was able to slot home from promising positions.

Dortmund punished Bayern’s wastefulness as a collaboration between the substitutes Modeste and Youssaoufa Moukoko halved the deficit in the 74th minute.

Modeste remained in the thick of things as he squandered a golden chance to restore parity with only Neuer to beat nine minutes later while Bayern had to complete the match with ten-men as Kingsley Coman received his marching order for his second bookable offence in the 90th minute.

Dortmund utilised its numerical advantage and shocked Bayern through Modeste, who headed home the last action of the game to flabbergast Julian Nagelsmann’s side in the injury time.

“It is a deserved draw in the end. We lacked in accuracy in the second half and failed to put the result beyond doubt. The late goal hurts of course, but it’s not undeserved,” said Bayern head coach Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, struggling Bayer Leverkusen returned to winning ways under new head coach Xabi Alonso and trashed newly promoted Schalke 4-0.

Leipzig share the spoils with Mainz after Christopher Nkunku cancelled out Marcus Ingvartsen’s opener.

Bottom team Bochum secured its first win of the season as three second half goals shocked Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

Wolfsburg held Augsburg 1-1 while newly promoted Werder Bremen overpowered Hoffenheim 2-1.

