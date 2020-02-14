Dortmund overpower Frankfurt 4-0 in Bundesliga

Berlin, Feb 15 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund has returned to winning ways after beating uninspired Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 on three second half goals at the curtain raiser of 22nd round in Bundesliga.

The “BVB” on Friday night moved to the second place of the standings and recorded their 12th win of the season as goals from Lukasz Piszczek, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Raphael Guerreiro secured all three points on home soil, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dortmund needed only nine minutes to create the first clearcut opportunity as Guerreiro rattled the woodwork with a free kick from 18 meters.

It remained the only note worthy chance until the half hour mark though as misplaced passes from both sides disrupted the flow of the game.

The hosts, however, opened the scoring with 33 minutes into the game as Frankfurt were unable to clear the ball from the area allowing Achraf Hakimi to set up for Piszczek, who had all time and space to slot home from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner.

Dortmund gained the upper hand, but neither Haaland nor Hakimi were to extend the lead before the break despite promising chances.

After the restart, Lucien Favre men’s started where they left off and doubled the lead five minutes into the second half when Sancho made the most out of Axel Witsel’s through ball to beat Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp from tight angle.

The “Eagles” lacked in penetration and were unable to put up resistance as Dortmund extended their advantage through Haaland, who scored his fourth goal in his eighth appearance in the 54th minute.

The hosts were still not done with the scoring as Frankfurt were once again unable to clear the ball from the danger zone, allowing Guerreiro to get his name on the scoreboards after hammering home the 4-0 lead left footed.

With the result, Dortmund have climbed to the second place for the moment, meanwhile Frankfurt stay on the ninth position.

–IANS

aak/dpb