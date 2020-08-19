Dortmund ropes in Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward on loan

Munich, Aug 19 (IANS) German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund have roped in Brazil Under-23 forward Reinier on a two-season loan from Real Madrid.

“Reinier is a player who possesses enormous talent and can be deployed in various attacking positions,” said sporting director Michael Zorc on the club’s official website.

“We’ve been keeping a tab on the lad for over two years; in addition to his outstanding technical qualities, he also boasts a strong physical presence. Following the long break from competitive football, we’ll give him the necessary time to adapt to professional football in Germany and he can then be an additional option for us going forward,” Zorc said.

Upon signing the contract, Reinier said, “I’m happy that I’m now at BVB. The club is known for its focus on young players and improving them. I would like to learn a lot and play a lot here, help the team and be successful. I hope that we’ll experience many happy moments together.”

–IANS

dm/rt/bg