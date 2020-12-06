Dortmund share spoils with Frankfurt in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund came from behind against Eintracht Frankfurt after Giovanni Reyna had to cancel out Daichi Kamada’s first-half opener in the 10th round of Bundesliga.

Both teams needed no time to get into gears on Saturday evening as the first chance of the game fell at Dortmund’s feet when captain Mats Hummels pulled wide from close range after three minutes, reports Xinhua news agency.

Six minutes later, the “Eagles” opened the scoring with their first chance as Martin Hinteregger’s through ball allowed Kamada to beat onrushing Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki.

With the lead, Frankfurt focused on counter-attacks and caught Dortmund almost flatfooted in the 15th minute when Filip Kostic missed the far post corner.

The “BVB” turned up and threatened Frankfurt’s defense twice through youngster Jadon Sancho, who lacked accuracy in the 20th and 26th minutes.

Frankfurt nearly doubled its advantage against the run of the play but Aymen Barkok wasn’t able to direct his volley on target from very close range in the 34th minute.

After the break, Lucien Favre’s men increased the pressure whereas Frankfurt kept all its men behind the ball.

The hosts eventually overcame Frankfurt’s bulwark on 56 minutes when Sancho’s good build-up work on the left-wing helped Reyna shrug off Hinteregger before drilling the ball from 14 meters into the top left corner.

Dortmund laid siege to Frankfurt’s goal but neither Julian Brandt, who rattled the side netting from a sharp angle or youngster Youssoufa Moukoko, could grab the winner.

Frankfurt stood firm and secured one point on home soil.

With the stalemate, Borussia Dortmund jumps to third place while Eintracht Frankfurt moves to the standings’ eighth position.

Elsewhere, Cologne missed the chance to snatch a vital victory as Wout Weghorst 2-2 equaliser secured Wolfsburg a draw on the road.

After seven winless games in a row, newcomers Arminia Bielefeld returned to winning ways by beating bottom side Mainz 2-1, and Alassane Plea’s leveller helped Borussia Monchengladbach to clinch a two-all tie at Freiburg.

