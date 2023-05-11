INDIA

DoT detects 1.52 lakh fake mobile connections in 6 NE states

NewsWire
0
0

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has detected around 1.52 lakh suspected fake mobile connections subscribed based on forged documents in six states of the northeast region, officials said on Thursday.

DoT officials said that more than 1.47 lakh mobile connections that failed in the re-verification process have been disconnected by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

So far, the TSPs have blacklisted 493 Points of Sale (PoS) and registered 71 police complaints against the suspected PoS for further investigation and necessary action against the culprits.

Cyber crimes, financial frauds and anti-social activities are mainly committed through SIMs fraudulently subscribed on the basis of forged documents.

In order to detect and weed out such suspected SIMs, the DoT has taken up the initiative of conceptualising and implementing an innovative and indigenous artificial intelligence and facial recognition powered solution for telecom SIM subscriber verification (ASTR).

The system uses subscriber images and a database of TSPs to detect fraudulent subscriptions.

20230511-225603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong complains to EC against Assam CM, Nadda over camouflaged ads

    Woman nabbed by BSF with Yaba tablets valued at Rs 28...

    TN CM to take a call on reopening of schools for...

    India-B’desh borders to be sealed to check infiltration: Modi