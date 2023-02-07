INDIA

Double-decker buses return to Hyderabad after two decades

NewsWire
0
0

After two decades, double-decker buses returned on the roads of Hyderabad with the launch of three electric double-decker buses on Tuesday.

With the Formula E-prix scheduled in Hyderabad on February 11, these buses will be predominantly plying around the race track covering Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Paradise, and Nizam College stretch. After February 11, the buses are planned to be used along a heritage circuit to augment tourism for the city.

Double-decker buses have a historical relevance in Hyderabad. The conventional double decker buses were started by the Nizam and plied in the city up until 2003.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari flagged off the buses in presence of Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar.

Following a request from a citizen on Twitter, the Minister, reminiscing fond memories of traveling in those buses, instructed the officials to explore the possibility of bringing back double-decker buses.

As per his instructions, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) placed an order for six electric double decker buses out of which three buses were delivered and inaugurated on Tuesday. The remaining three buses are also expected soon.

HMDA plans to extend this fleet up to 20 buses. According to officials, the price of each bus is 2.16 crores and comes with an AMC of 7 years.

The buses have a seating capacity of 65 passengers plus driver. They are completely electric with a range of 150 kilometers in a single charge and can be charged fully in 2-2.5 hours. The total length of these buses is 9.8 metres and height is 4.7 metres.

20230207-235802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Low-end TWS models drive global earbuds shipments

    Court rejects state’s plea for extension of Anubrata Mondal’s police custody

    2 Royal Bengal tiger cubs born in Assam state zoo

    Hyundai’s Art for Hope Campaign champions the interests of art and...