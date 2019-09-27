Double delight for Honda in INMRC 2019

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) The 2019 season of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship proved to be a glorious one for Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, as the IDEMITSU HondaTen10 Racing Team brought home the 5th consecutive PS165cc triple crown besides scripting a debut PS201-300cc win in all three classes — team, rider, manufacturer.

With a stellar display throughout the season, Honda’s ace riders Sarath Kumar and Rajiv Sethu finished overall 1-2 in PS165cc championship, whereas the trio of Anish Shetty, Abhishek V and Aravind B made a clean sweep in PS201-300cc.

Parallelly, the young guns put up a great show in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup 2019 with Md Mikail and Lal Nunsanga dominating the NSF250R & CBR150R categories.

