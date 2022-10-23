ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Double Diwali: Bollywood erupts in joy over India’s memorable win

Bollywood cut through generations to fete Team India, especially Virat Kohli, for the thriller of a Diwali-eve victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri expressed the mood of the country when he wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations Team India. @imVkohli is a King for a reason. Fire Crackers bursting all around. Double Diwali. Wow!”

Farhan Akhtar took Instagram with a picture of Virat Kohli kissing his personal talisman and the caption simply read: “What. A. Boss. @viratkolhi you absolute beauty.”

Abhishek Bachchan, otherwise a big football fan, tweeted ecstatically: “YESSSSSS!!!!! Come onnnnn!!! INDIAAAAAAAAA #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2022.”

Sushmita Sen seems to have lost her voice from continuous cheering. Well, can’t blame her, it was one hell of a game. The former Miss Universe and ‘Aarya’ star tweeted: “WHAT A GAME!!!! #Victory #INDIA #T20WorldCup2022 #INDvsPAK2022 Salute @imVkohli Have lost my voice screaming!!!”

Lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote what many people felt today: “Virat tum ko saat khoon maaf, thank you so much. Jeetay raho (All your sins are forgiven, long live).”

Riteish Deshmukh reacted like a typical India fan: “Aaj toh hum World Cup hi jeet gaye @imVkohli Jai Hind (Today, we have won the World Cup. Jai Hind).”

Virat Kohli’s standout knock of 82 runs in 53 balls has made him the toast of the nation.

India was chasing a target of 160 runs set by Pakistan, who batted first in the match. The Men in Blue lost four wickets with just 40 runs on the scoreboard. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya then pulled off a partnership of 113 runs.

Virat, who got emotional after the match, called the innings his best one in his T20 career.

