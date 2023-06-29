Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday flayed the BJP government saying the double engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach which is totally “unacceptable and shatters all Constitutional and democratic norms.

His reaction came hours after former Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped in Manipur .

Kharge took to Twitter and said, “Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Manipur has been stopped by the police near Bishnupur. He is going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and to provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state.”

“Prime Minister Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself. Now, his double engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul Gandhi. This is totally unacceptable and shatters all Constitutional and Democratic norms. Manipur needs peace, not confrontation,” Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur on two-day visit to violence hit Manipur to meet the affected families living in relief camps.

“Landed in Manipur today, where I will be visiting relief camps and meeting the families of those affected by violence that has engulfed the state. I will also be meeting with members of the civil society. Restoration of peace is the top priority. Manipur needs healing, and only together we can bring harmony,” Rahul Gandhi said on a Facebook post after reaching the violence-hit state.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre dubbing it “unfortunate” saying his visit was in spirit of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), and also asked “why stop his efforts to listen to all sections and provide a healing touch”.

In a tweet, the Congress General Secretary said, “It is most unfortunate that the Modi government is preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting relief camps and interacting with the people outside Imphal.

“His 2-day visit to Manipur is in the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Prime Minister may choose to remain silent or be inactive but why stop Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch?” The Rajya Sabha MP’s remarks came after the convoy of Rahul Gandhi was stopped from proceeding towards Churachandpur.

On Thursday, he was scheduled to meet with the affected families at the Greenwood Academy, Tuibong and Churachandpur government College and at Community Hall, Konjengbam and Moirang College. The Congress has questioned the silence of the Prime Minister over violence in Manipur which began on May 3.

The Congress has also been demanding the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for failing miserably to control the situation in the northeastern state.

Over 100 people have died and thousands forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

2023062931248