BJP’s Bihar unit President Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday said that if his party comes to power in Bihar, Bangladeshi intruders would be thrown out of the state and if anybody plays any tricks, they would either be sent to jail or “buried”.

“I want to appeal to you to bring the BJP in Bihar… I am guaranteeing you that not a single Bangladeshi intruder would be visible in the state. We will pick every Bangladeshi and throw them out from the state. If anyone would do ‘ulta-pulta’ (hanky-panky), they would either be put into the jails or buried under the soil,” Chaudhary said at the BJP’s Jan Sampark programme in Purnea district.

“The state where the BJP is in power would not allow Gunda Raj to establish there, like in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh. We need a double engine government in Bihar to wipe out criminals. The state would go on a development path only when crime would be controlled. Industry would come and jobs would be created only when crime ends. So, Bihar needs a double engine government,” he said.

“Last time (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah came to Purnea and the people said that the airport was not constructed here. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 1,50,000 crore for the construction of Purnea airport and extension of Darbhanga airport a couple of days ago,” he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chaudhary said that he is “a kind of tyre which is regularly getting punctured”. “He is claiming sometime the post of Prime Minister and sometime the Home Minister. Such a Chief Minister would not do development of the state,” he alleged.

