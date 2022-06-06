The bodies of a Gujrati couple with sharp weapon and bullet wounds were found late on Monday evening from their residence in Harish Mukherjee Road in south Kolkata, a stone’s throw away from the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The place of occurrence also comes under the Chief Minister’s Assembly constituency, Bhawanipur.

The two persons killed have been identified as Ashoke Shah (56) and his wife Rashmita Shah (52), both hailing from a Gujrati business family based out of Kolkata.

The deceased couple’s daughter could not reach them over phone since Monday morning, following which she reached their residence in the evening and found the main door open. On entering the house, she found the bodies of her parents in a pool of blood.

She immediately informed the local police station. Soon the sleuths of the homicide division under the Detective Department (DD) reached the spot along with sniffer dogs. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal also rushed to the spot considering that the scene of crime was close to the CM’s residence.

The police found that all the cupboards in the house were open. Initial probe suggests that it was a case of a robbery attempt which the couple resisted following which the miscreants killed them.

