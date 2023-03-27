Premier Doug Ford named Michael Parsa as Minister of Children, Community and Social Services after Merrilee Fullerton resigned from her cabinet and MPP post on Friday.

Mississauga Streetsville MPP Nina Tangri will take on Parsa’s previous role as Associate Minister of Housing.

“I’m thrilled to recognize Michael’s many contributions to our government and welcome Nina back to Cabinet,” said Premier Ford. “Michael will work day and night to support our children and build strong and vibrant communities. Nina has a proven track-record of working with industry stakeholders to advance important initiatives and I have no doubt she’ll do the same with housing. I look forward to continuing to rely on their advice and leadership as we deliver on our plan to build Ontario.”

Fullerton who is a physician and represented Kanata—Carleton in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario from 2018 to 2023 did not give a reason for her resignation.

“Merrilee has been a key member of our team since day one, advancing our government’s agenda to build Ontario and helping to lead our response to the COVID-19 pandemic by serving in important roles in Cabinet,” said Premier Ford. “I wish my friend the very best as she retires from the world of politics. I have no doubt she’ll continue to give back and contribute to the great communities of Kanata and Carleton in so many ways.”