Doug Ford presses Ottawa to increase funding for Ontario’s health care and infrastructure projects

Premier Doug Ford today urged the federal government to step up funding for Ontario’s critical needs including strengthening frontline health care and moving shovel-ready infrastructure projects forward.

The need for additional health care funding is urgent with rising case numbers across the country, a potential secondary wave of COVID-19 on the horizon, and ongoing work to modernize hospitals, long-term care homes and other health facilities, the provincial government said in a media statement. Ontario joins provincial and territorial partners in calling for a significant increase to the federal Canada Health Transfer to cover 35 per cent of provincial-territorial health costs and help meet urgent challenges, prepare for the future, and build stronger health care systems, the press note said.

“This is a critical moment for us to stand together and build a stronger, more resilient province and country,” said Premier Ford. “To meet the challenges we face, we need a modern health care system that can effectively respond to the potential surges and waves of COVID-19, while addressing issues such as hallway health care and the need for more long-term care beds. Ontario is at the table with $67 billion for health care this year, but we need the federal government to step up with its share to better protect the people we serve.”

Premier Ford is also calling on Ottawa to reduce delays in federal approvals for current infrastructure projects and step up with an additional $10 billion per year over 10 years for shovel-ready projects. The province is seeking at least 40 per cent of total costs for the nationally significant $28.5 billion subway plan for the Greater Toronto Area, along with additional funding for broadband to expand and improve service to more rural, remote, and Northern communities.

The provincial government believes that supporting these projects will accelerate economic recovery by creating more jobs, providing more opportunities for local businesses, and improving the quality of life in these communities.