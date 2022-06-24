Today, Premier Doug Ford unveiled his new cabinet of old and new faces at Queen’s Park.

Sylvia Jones takes on Christine Elliott’s position as Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. Prabmeet Sarkaria remains President of the Treasury Board, with an expanded mandate for emergency management and procurement, including Supply Ontario. Parm Gill is Minister of Red Tape Reduction. Stephen Lecce retains the education portfolio. Peter Bethlenfalvy is back as Minister of Finance.

Rookie MPP Michael Ford, the premier’s nephew, gets the important portfolio of Citizenship and Multiculturalism previously held by Parm Gill.

The new Executive Council includes the following:

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance

Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, Minister of Legislative Affairs and Government House Leader

Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Doug Downey, Attorney General

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, with an additional mandate for small business

Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Parm Gill, Minister of Red Tape Reduction

Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education

Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs

David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry

George Pirie, Minister of Mines, with a mandate to develop the Ring of Fire

Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery

Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs

Prabmeet Sarkaria, President of the Treasury Board, with an expanded mandate for emergency management and procurement, including Supply Ontario

Todd Smith, Minister of Energy

Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, with an additional mandate for government real estate

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation

Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing

Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity

“With big challenges ahead, including an uncertain global economic climate, now is the time for unity and working together,” said Premier Ford. “Our government will be relentless in delivering on our ambitious plan to grow our economy and build infrastructure as we leave no stone unturned when it comes to solving the historic labour shortage. It’s all hands on deck.”