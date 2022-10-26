ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Down memory lane: Prithviraj on 11 years of 'Indian Rupee'

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the most incredibly talented actors in the Indian film industry, has fondly recalled working on the critically acclaimed superhit Malayalam film, ‘Indian Rupee’, which completed 11 years on Wednesday.

The film is about the life of a young man who considers money to be everything in his life.

‘Indian Rupee’, which won the ‘Best Film Award’ at the Kerela State Film Awards and a National Film Award for being the Best feature film in Malayalam, is often cited as one of the best movies produced in Malayalam.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s portrayal of Jayaprakash was very promising, and his fans were delighted that he had delivered such a strong performance.

Packed with the intricacies of life’s realities, the actor has fully lived up to his role in the movie.

While talking about the film, Prithviraj said: “The film ‘Indian Rupee’ is very close to my heart and I am forever grateful for all the tremendous support the fans have showered on this film from across the nation and especially to my character, Jayaprakash. I hope the love continues to pour in for all my projects in the future too.”

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for ‘Salaar’ and ‘L2:Empuraan’ both of which are going to be released on the big screens in 2023.

His fans can’t wait to see him back on the big screen in ‘Gold’ and ‘Mayflower’, both of which are coming out this year.

