Down To Earth: Anant Vidhaat on playing the lead in 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti'

Actor Anant Vidhaat, who appeared in films like ‘Mardaani’, ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ to name a few, will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ where he plays the lead alongside Divyendu Sharma.

The film features Anant and Divyendu, playing engineers who use their skills to help the farmers of the country.

Commenting on the same, Anant says: “‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ is an important film for me in many ways as it’s my first film as main lead and a beautiful coincidence of sharing screen space with my friend (Divyendu) with whom I have aspired to be an actor since our college days, which is like a cherry on the cake.”

“I was more than happy to play the parallel lead with Divyendu and during the shoot we reminisced about our college days, it’s a film and a shoot that I will cherish for a long time,” he adds.

On the response he got for the web series, ‘Mai’, he says: “It’s been a dream run for me as a film actor so far, with ‘Mai’ the whole experience was just surreal. The kind of appreciation I have got for my character Prashant is overwhelming since the character itself is a talk of the town because of its prominence.”

‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ will be released on May 6 in theatres.

