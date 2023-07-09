INDIA

‘Downton Abbey’ villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show ‘Strictly’

English actor Nigel Harman who is best known for his role as villain in the highly popular British drama series ‘Downton Abbey’ will now star in the BBC dance show ‘Strictly’.

The actor portrayed the villainous valet Mr Green in ‘Downton Abbey’ and he was the central figure of a violent sexual abuse scene involving lady’s maid Anna, played by Joanne Froggatt.

These days Nigel can be seen on BBC soap ‘Casualty’ playing doctor Max Christie.

According to Daily Mail, the chiefs at the network are ‘excited’ at his agreement to take part because he has been viewed as a heart-throb by television viewers since he appeared on ‘EastEnders’ 20 years ago in the role of Dennis Rickman.

A source at the Daily Mail reported: “Nigel is the perfect middle-aged hunk. He is handsome but also charming. He’s the kind of guy that those watching at home will fall in love with and you always need one of those. He is among the first to confirm and he turns 50 this summer so it is a challenge of his own, too. The line-up is going to be a great mix.”

As reported by Mail, the acto’s role in the BBC show means that he will now be the fourth star connected to appear on this year’s series, which will kick off in August.

