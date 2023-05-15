INDIA

Dowry demand: Woman commits suicide in south Delhi

A 37-year-old woman committed suicide in south Delhi, allegedly following the demand for dowry, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Laxmi alias Preeti, a resident of Tigri Extension.

According to police, on Monday, a police control room call was received at Tigri police station with a man reporting that his brother’s wife had hanged herself.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot. On the spot, a woman was found lying dead on a bed. The crime team was called on the spot for inspection,” said a senior police official.

The other of the deceased, who was also present on the spot, told police that her daughter was married to Jitender Gupta on January 16, 2017.

“The dead body of the deceased was preserved in AIIMS hospital. An information to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Saket was given and a statement of Laxmi’s mother was recorded. Her mother had alleged that Laxmi’s husband Jitender Gupta and his brother were demanding dowry and committing harassment,” said the official.

The official said that a case under 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty to married women because of dowry), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered against the accused persons.

