INDIA

Dowry harassment claims life of Telangana woman cop

NewsWire
0
0

A woman police constable, who used to counsel people in dowry harassment cases, herself fell victim to the menace in Telangana.

Nampally Mounika (26) died under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Warangal district on Sunday but her parents alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws who were harassing her for additional dowry.

Mounika was working as a police constable in Mahabubabad and was expecting a sub-inspector post.

Mounika’s in-laws informed her mother that she hanged herself and that she was being taken to MGM Hospital. When her relatives reached the hospital, they were informed that she had died.

Tension gripped the hospital mortuary where relatives of Mounika tried to attack her in-laws blaming them for her murder.

Mounika’s father Rajender alleged that her husband Sridhar, mother-in-law and brother-in-law were harassing her for more dowry.

On his complaint, police registered a case and arrested Mounika’s husband Sridhar, mother-in-law Vara Laxmi and brother-in-law Krishna Murthy.

The woman became a constable in 2014. She married Sridhar, a financer, in 2015. The couple has a daughter and a son. Since Sridhar’s brother Krishna Murthy was issueless, he had adopted Sridhar and Mounika’s daughter.

According to Mounika’s family, she had recently appeared in a written exam for a sub-inspector post.

Rajender and his wife Narsamma said she used to give counselling to many who approach police station in dowry cases but they had never imagined that their daughter herself would become a victim of dowry harassment. They alleged that she was murdered by in-laws who were trying make it appear like suicide.

Mounika’s parents alleged that her husband used to force her to transfer salary to his bank account. He and other family members were also harassing her for more dowry.

20230306-101404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Normal monsoon expected across India, says IMD

    Four UP cities to be spruced up for G20 events

    Adani fights back – and it’s helping

    Decline in demand for MGNREGA emanating from growth in rural economy