BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Doyen of Mahindra Group, Keshub Mahindra passes away at 99 in Mumbai (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Renowned industrialist Keshub Mahindra, the Chairman Emeritus of the industrial conglomerate Mahindra Group, passed away here on Wednesday morning, an official said.

He was 99 and breathed his last peacefully at his home. He is survived by nephew and industrialist Anand Mahindra and other relatives.

A well-known philanthropist, Mahindra had served as the non-executive Chairman of the Union Carbide India Ltd. when the massive Bhopal gas leak had occurred in December 1984.

Ranked as the world’s worst industrial disaster, Mahindra and others were later convicted by a court for two years’ jail term in 2010, and later enlarged on bail.

Born on October 9, 1923 in Shimla, Mahindra pursued his higher education in the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania.

Subsequently, he joined the Mahindra & Mahindra Group in 1947, and rose up to become its Chairman in 1963.

Over the years, the Mahindra Group became a leading conglomerate with interests comprising automobiles, starting with its popular Willys jeeps that ruled the roads once, engineering, farm equipment, education, aerospace, IT, housing, realty, finances, etc.

Keshub Mahindra worked on various high-level government committees and panels with various governments, and was on the PM’s Council on Trade and Industry from 2004-2010.

He was decorated with several national and international honours, served with several industry organisations and associations like ASSOCHAM, HUDCO, and also on the boards of top companies like Tatas, SAIL, IFC, ICICI, HDFC, EFI, AIMA, Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, et al.

20230412-120804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

    Paytm Founder announces operating profitability, says free cash flow generation is...

    Overseas bond issue may fall this year on elevated borrowing cost

    Retail participation adds liquidity risks to Indian markets