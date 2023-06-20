At least a dozen inmates were hurt in a rioting that suddenly broke out on Monday in the historic Yerawada Central Jail (YCJ), official sources said here on Tuesday.

The scuffle started over some minor unknown issue and soon erupted into a huge free-for-all involving more than a dozen inmates housed at the YCJ – one the most famed prisons in the country

The jail security and other inmates together managed to bring the situation under control and peace seemed to have returned.

After the fracas, more than a dozen inmates were injured, some reported minor hurt, a few others sustained trauma injuries, and they are under treatment.

The YCJ authorities registered a complaint with the Yerawada Police Station nearby which has booked around 15 accused in the violence.

Most of the inmates are hardened criminals convicted for various types of crimes and live together in the sprawling YCJ, which last shot to fame when Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt spent time there as a celeb-convict till his release in February 2016.

Independent social activists claim that the jail capacity is around 2,500, but it currently is crammed with over 6,000 inmates and such incidents are common with fights breaking out even over trivial matters.

Despite repeated attempts, the YCJ authorities were not available for comments in the matter.

