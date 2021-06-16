Over four dozen people are feared missing as floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Helambu and Melamchi areas in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal following incessant rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per the Sindhupalchok District Administration Office, over four dozen people have gone missing in the disasters as the Melamchi and Indrawati rivers inflated owing to heavy monsoon rains, the himalayantimes reported.

Of the missing, 40 people were currently working at the Melamchi Drinking Water Project, it has been reported.

Minister of Health and Population Sher Bahadur Tamang, an elected lawmaker from the district, had also shared the news of more than 50 people missing in the floods.

“Over 50 people are missing in the Melamchi and Indrawati rivers’ flooding. The floods have also caused damages to the dam in Melamchi drinking water project, Timbu Bazaar, Chanaute Bazaar, Talamarang Bazaar and Melamchi Bazar. Additionally, Nakote bridge, Timbu bridge, Phatte bridge, Melamchi bridge, Bahunepati bridge have been swept away by the floods,” Tamang said.

Timbu, Chanaute, Talamarang and Melamchi are covered in mud and debris.

The floods swept away three bridges in Helambu alone and one in Melamchi while many roads that connected the district to other areas have been destructed.Helicopters have been flown in to the district while security personnel have been mobilised for the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and Tamang, both of whom hail from and are elected to the House from the district, have made preparations to reach the disaster affected areas.

