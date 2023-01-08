WORLD

Dozens kidnapped as gunmen attack train station in Nigeria

Nigerian police on Sunday said they have launched a manhunt for unknown gunmen who attacked a train station in Nigeria’s southern state of Edo, kidnapping dozens of passengers.

Chidi Nwabuzor, a spokesman for the police in Edo, told Xinhua via telephone that the police were yet to ascertain the exact number of kidnapped passengers at the Igueben train station Saturday evening. The gunmen gained entry into the terminal and began to shoot sporadically in the air as the passengers were waiting to be conveyed to Warri, a city in the neighboring Delta state.

“Some passengers were also injured but not taken away by the criminals,” Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Nwabuzor.

He said that the gunmen quickly fled the scene.

A manhunt has been launched by the police, with a view to rescue the kidnapped passengers and apprehending the gunmen, said the police spokesman.

