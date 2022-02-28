WORLD

Dozens killed in Kharkiv after Russia fires from Grad multiple rocket launchers

By NewsWire
0
0

Many civilians have been killed by Russian shelling on residential areas of Kharkiv.

Head of the Kharkiv Region Military Administration, Oleg Synehubov said, “What is happening in Kharkiv is an utter war crime! It’s genocide of the Ukrainian people,” Ukrainska Pravda reported.

He added, “Tens of peaceful civilians are dying. This is happening during daytime, when people have gone outside to get medication, food, drinking water. It’s a crime. Russia is using heavy artillery weapons.”

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russian invaders are shelling residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no strategic or military infrastructure that could be targeted by armed forces.

Shelling is currently ongoing in the neighbourhoods. As a result, local authorities are unable to provide emergency services and eliminate the consequences of shelling on time, the report said.

According to Synehubov, 11 civilians have been killed and tens wounded.

Dozens of victims have been reported in Kharkiv after mass fire from Grad multiple rocket launchers on Monday, said the Advisor to Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko.

Gerashchenko said, “”Kharkiv has just been shelled by Grads. Dozens were killed, and hundreds were injured.”

The exact number of dead and injured is currently unknown, according to the Ukrainska Pravda.

20220228-210205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.