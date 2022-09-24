WORLD

Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in several West Bank cities and villages.

Among the injured were three shot by live ammunition and nine by rubber bullets, while the others inhaled teargas fired by Israeli soldiers, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement on Friday.

In the village of Beita, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, two Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated metal gunshots, and 28 others inhaled teargas, said the statement, adding Israeli soldiers opened fire at the medical crews in the area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since May 2021, the village of Beita has been witnessing daily clashes between the two sides over the establishment of Israeli settlement outpost near the village and the confiscation of Palestinian land.

Fierce clashes also broke out in the villages of Beit Dajan and Kafr Qaddum.

Israeli authorities have not commented on the incidents yet.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, both claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war, and has controlled them ever since.

Official Palestinian reports said more than 700,000 Israeli settlers live in 151 settlements established on Palestinian lands in East Jerusalem and the West Bank since 1967.

Tension in the West Bank has been mounting over the past few days after the Israeli army intensified its military actions against Palestinian militants and activists.

