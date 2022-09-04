WORLD

Dozens of travellers abducted by gunmen in Nigeria

NewsWire
0
0

Nigerian police have said that they have launched a manhunt for gunmen who attacked buses conveying some travellers in the southern part of the country, whisking away dozens of them.

Some of the victims of the incident, which occurred near Ifon, a town along the Benin-Owo expressway in the southwestern state of Ondo, were rescued on Sunday afternoon by a team of policemen, Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, the spokeswoman for the police in Ondo, told Xinhua on the telephone on Sunday.

“I can confirm to you that some of the victims were rescued during an operation by the police this (Sunday) afternoon. But I cannot give the exact figure of those rescued right now because our men are still working to rescue the others,” Odunlami said.

According to her, the number of travellers abducted by the gunmen was yet to be ascertained, as the rescue operation was still ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The gunmen emerged from a bush in Ifon on Saturday evening, as two fully loaded buses returning from the neighbouring Edo state to Ondo travelled along that route, local media reported on Sunday, adding at least 32 travellers, who had attended a funeral in Edo, were taken away.

20220905-040004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden aims to make half of new vehicles electric by 2030

    Teva Pharma found liable for helping fuel opioid epidemic in New...

    Argentina condemns new British military exercise in South Atlantic

    Three eastern European prime ministers heading for Kiev