DP asked to file FIR against cop for throwing man off roof

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Amid nation-wide outrage over the police brutality, a Delhi court has ordered the city police to register FIR against the cop who, along with two others, allegedly threw a man off the roof in the Burari area of North Delhi.

On June 14, Rajesh was allegedly beaten by Constable Praveen, co-accused Prateek and Chotu, and thrown from the roof of the building. The victim is in critical condition at a trauma centre.

On Wednesday, Metropolitan Magistrate Pranav Joshi of the Tis Hazari Court expressed displeasure over the police status report, which said the “allegations could not be substantiated during the inquiry and, therefore, no FIR was lodged.”

The court pulled up the police and said the allegations were “very serious” and demanded an independent probe. “The SHO PS Burari is directed to register FIR against the accused immediately,” the judge said.

It also asked the station house officer to get the victim’s statement recorded by an executive magistrate, preserve CDR location of accused and collect the CCTV footage of the area.

The Metropolitan Magistrate said strict action should be taken against the erring officials and tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to do the needful.

The court noted that the attempts were being made at the police station to “sabotage an independent probe into a cognizable offence” where allegations were also made against an official serving at the same police station.

“The DCP concerned is requested to transfer the investigation to the DIU (district administrative unit) and depute a responsible officer to conduct an independent investigation,” said the judge.

The status report had said Praveen had gone to the place of incident after receiving a call from co-accused Prateek about a theft. Alluding to it, the court noted there was no PCR call or any other complaint and Praveen went to the place of incident “on his own”.

“It is clearly unbecoming of a police official to privately deal with complaints, showing a complete disregard to procedure established by law. The DCP concerned is requested to look into this and take suitable action,” the court said.

