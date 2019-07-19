DPR Korea beat Tajikistan 1-0 to win Intercontinental Cup

Ahmedabad, July 19 (IANS) DPR Korea beat Tajikistan 1-0 to win the Intercontinental Cup football tournament at the EKA Arena here on Friday.

The North Koreans registered back-to-back 1-0 victories against the same side in the second edition of the four-nation tournament hosted by India after substitute Pak Hyon-il scored the only goal of the match in the 71st minute.

DPR Korea wasted a lot of chances in the first half with their captain Jong Il-gwan going close with a couple of efforts. Both teams went into the break tied at 0-0.

In the second half, the North Koreans found the all-important goal when Pak fired home from a deflection off a Tajikistan defender. Tajikistan could have drawn level had Tokhir Maladustov not found the woodwork.

