INDIA

DPS Mathura recieves bomb threat on email, school evacuated

NewsWire
0
6

The Delhi Public school (DPS) on Mathura Road received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, however, nothing suspicious has been found so far, said an official.

As per sources, a police control room call was received around 8:10 a.m from the school following which a police team, bomb squad rushed to the spot.

“The school was evacuated. So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” said the sources.

Details are awaited.

Earlier, on April 12, a private school in Delhi was evacuated after a similar threat.

The email received by the Indian School in Defence Colony later turned out to be a hoax.

20230426-100003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana: Debuting into hosting with ‘Lock Upp’ has been in itself...

    Shraddha Kapoor, long-time boyfriend Rohan Shrestha call it quits

    PepsiCo to set up 4 plants in UP

    ICICI-Videocon scam: SC junks ED’s appeal against bail to Deepak Kochhar